Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, known by his ring name The Rock, has found a new way to take care of his ‘dinosaur body’.

The Black Adam star turned to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie, which showed many red circles going down his spine, to reveal that he tied cupping therapy for the first time.

He wrote, “First time cupper over here.”

“Looks more gnarly than it feels, but over all I enjoyed the therapy", The Rock said and added “Always looking for new techniques to keep this 250 million years old dinosaur body balanced and optimal with not only all my past injuries but my daily grinding family/work/training/repeat schedule.”

“It all takes it toll, so being proactive is critical. We only get one body, so we gotta take care of it,” the former professional wrestler concluded.

In his previous Instagram post, Dwayne had revealed that he was recovering from multiple injuries including four knee surgeries.



