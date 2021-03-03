Can't connect right now! retry
Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange has opened up about how she was "fighting for my life" when recording her last album When I Get Home.

Taking to Instagram, the singer, who is also the sister of Beyoncé, marked the two-year anniversary of the 2019 album with a touching revelation.

"When I first started creating ‘When I Get Home,’ I was quite literally fighting for my life …in and out of hospitals … with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light, whatever that meant," she wrote.

While she did not reveal the cause of her deteriorating health, she has previously shared that in 2017, she suffered with an autonomic nerve disorder.

She said that the album "literally changed my life," and that she’ll be "celebrating all week long".

