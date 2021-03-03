Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton

Prince William fired off the paparazzi for hounding Kate Middleton after they started dating

Prince Harry took great pains to protect Meghan Markle from the unforgiving media. However, he was not the only one.



Prince William once did the same, when he wrote an angry letter to the paparazzi for hounding Kate Middleton, only a short while after the two started dating.

According to royal author Marcia Moody in her book Kate: A Biography, an incident in 2005 prompted William to fire off a legal letter against paparazzi harassment.



“In October, [Kate] was photographed on a bus while going for a job interview. It was argued that there was no difference being photographed on a bus, than from being photographed walking down the street or shopping with her mother, but the big difference this time was that Kate had been followed by the photographer all day," Moody wrote.

“On instructions from William, who had discussed the matter with Kate and her father, a legal letter to newspaper editors was issued requesting that details of Kate’s private life remain private," she added.