Thursday Mar 04 2021
Suspected 'terrorist' stabbing attack leaves eight wounded in Sweden's Vetlanda

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Police cordon off several areas in central Vetlanda. Image via SVT/Kristin Renulf

  • At least eight people have been wounded in what Sweden Police say is a suspected "terrorist" attack.
  • Swedish police have shot and arrested a young man suspected to be the assailant.
  • People in Vetlanda's Bangårdsgatan area called police, telling them that several people had been attacked with an axe.

A stabbing in Sweden's Vetlanda has left at least eight people wounded, Swedish police said late Wednesday in what they suspect is a "terrorist" attack.

The attack occurred in central Vetlanda, a small municipality in southern Sweden, following which Swedish police shot and arrested a young man suspected to be the assailant.

According to Sweden's SVT, police were called to Vetlanda's Bangårdsgatan area around 3pm, with the callers telling authorities that several people had been attacked with an axe.

Police refused to reveal the kind of weapon used in the stabbing attack, reasoning that they did not want to influence witness accounts, Yahoo! News reported, citing the TT news agency.

It's believed that the suspected assailant acted alone, the publication reported, adding that was taken to hospital.

Moreover, trains services to Vetlanda, some 275 kilometres southwest of Stockholm, were temporarily halted due to the stabbing attack.

