WhatsApp web update: Voice, video calls made available for more users

A screengrab for Whatsapp web

WhatsApp's voice and video calls for its web version are now available for more users.

The app had earlier said that as this was a beta feature, therefore, only a few users would be able to use it.

The app is working on the implementation of calls on WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

WhatsApp's beta voice and video calls for its web version are now available for more users, WABetainfo reported on Thursday.

The widely-used messaging app had earlier said that as this was a beta feature, therefore, only a few users would be able to use it.

“WhatsApp voice and video calls are out from beta! WhatsApp is rolling out calls for more users today on WhatsApp Web/Desktop 2.2104.10 release," WABetainfo said.

Read more: WhatsApp starts rolling out the o, voice call for web: report

"Note that it might still take some time to get the feature, but it's good news,” read the tweet shared by the tech website.

The app is working on the implementation of calls on WhatsApp Web/Desktop (a connection with the phone is always needed) for two years or so.