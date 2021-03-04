Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Qamar Ali

Chars-selling couple arrested in Karachi, car with 4kg hash impounded

By
Qamar Ali

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

  • Karachi police say they stopped the car and searched it after receiving a confidential tip-off.
  • Couple selling chars, or hashish, detained from the Memon Goth neighbourhood in Karachi's Malir locality.
  • Four kilogrammes worth of contraband from the car they seized from the possession of the suspected couple.

KARACHI: A couple allegedly selling chars, or hashish, were detained in the wee hours of Thursday morning here from the Memon Goth neighbourhood in the metropolis' Malir locality, police confirmed, adding that the arrest was a result of a tip-off.

Read more: 9kg top quality 'chars' recovered in Balochistan

Karachi police said they recovered some four kilogrammes worth of contraband from the car they seized from the possession of the suspected couple.

According to police, the arrests came as a result of a confidential tip-off they received from the area, leading them to stop the car at the road and conducting a search.

The driver, as well as the couple, were immediately taken into custody, police said, adding that they were questioning the detainees about their accomplices.

Read more: Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards


