Thursday Mar 04 2021
Several Turkish soldiers killed, four wounded in military helicopter crash

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Rescue workers, soldiers and civilians walk around the wreckage of a military helicopter that crashed on March 4, 2021, near the Turkish eastern city of Bitlis. — AFP

  • The helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country, says defence ministry.
  • Ministry says the accident involved a Cougar helicopter.
  • Contact was lost with the helicopters 30 minutes after take off.

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four wounded on Thursday when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country, the defence ministry said.

"Nine heroic soldiers fell as martyrs and four were injured in the accident," which occurred in the Bitlis province, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the accident involved a Cougar helicopter but provided no details about the model.

The Cougar family of multi-purpose helicopters were developed by France and are now produced by Airbus.

Turkey wants to produce fighter jets and missiles with Pakistan: report

The defence ministry said contact was lost with the helicopters 30 minutes after take off.

Its teams found the wreckage after launching a search with drones, a transport aircraft and a helicopter.

The ministry statement said a search on site "determined that the helicopter was damaged by an accident" but provided no other details.

It added that the injured were being transported to hospital.

'Pakistan and Turkey are two countries but one nation,' says PAF chief

Turkish forces have been conducting military operations against outlawed Kurdish militias across the southeast for years.

In 2017, a military helicopter crashed in the southeastern Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Syria and Iraq, killing 13 soldiers.

