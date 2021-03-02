Can't connect right now! retry
Turkey wants to produce fighter jets and missiles with Pakistan: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

PAF personnel stand guard in front of 14 dual-seat JF-17B multi-role aircraft rolled out at a ceremony at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra on Wednesday. AFP
  • Turkish and Pakistani defence and govt counterparts have held meetings together on prospects of building military hardware together, says Bloomberg
  • Turkey's move could irk US, who has already sanctioned Ankara for buying a missile system from Russia
  • Ankara sees Islamabad as a strategic ally and a potential partner in developing its Siper long-range missile-defence project and TF-X fighter jets

Turkey is looking to co-manufacture missiles and warplanes with Pakistan, with the collaboration likely to pave the way for the country to access Chinese war technology as well.

Read more: Turkish President Erdogan vows unflinching support for Pakistan on FATF, Kashmir

According to a Bloomberg report, Turkish defence and government officials have held meetings with their Pakistani counterparts on the prospects of developing and manufacturing military hardware together.

People from both countries, according to Bloomberg  have confirmed the development, adding that the last such meeting took place in January. However, they didn't disclose how far the two countries are to reaching a deal or when such a meeting will take place again.

Pakistan develops the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet with China. This means that Turkey can get its hands on Chinese military technology when it collaborates on defence projects with Pakistan.

Islamabad is said to have adopted Chinese designs for its Shaheen ballistic missiles as well. Turkish officials familiar with the matter spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity to say that Ankara sees Islamabad as a strategic ally and a potential partner in developing its Siper long-range missile-defence project and TF-X fighter jets.

Read more: Pakistan, Turkey mulling dual nationality agreement

"Pakistani Defence Secretary Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain met with top Turkish officials including Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in December, and discussed defence industry cooperation, the people familiar said," read Bloomberg.

The move on Turkey's end could complicate its relations with the US as Washington recently sanctioned its NATO ally for buying a missile defence system from Russia. The US also suspended Turkish companies from participating in the development of the Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 stealth fighter jet.

Turkey, Pakistan mulling dual nationality agreement

Pakistan and Turkey have warmed up to each other over the past few months, with the former even suggesting a dual national agreement with Pakistan.

The offer was made by Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul in a meeting with then Interior Minister Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah last year.

The Turkish envoy was informed by Ijaz Shah that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering a draft and was in touch with the interior ministry. The minister had assured the envoy that they would soon reach to “a mutual conclusion”.

To which the Ambassador had said that Turkey hopes that the process can be expedited and the final results can be achieved soon.

