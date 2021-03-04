Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
'It's between you': WhatsApp reminds users chats are totally private

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Messaging app WhatsApp has reminded users, or those on the fence to subscribe or leave the platform, that chats between two or even in a group, are between the people themselves — no one else.

It has rolled out, in a bid to reiterate its commitment to privacy, a campaign titled "It's between you" for users.

The first signs of the campaign, also earlier rolled out in India, have been witnessed by users in Pakistan as well, who reported seeing the following on the Instagram Story section.




WhatsApp, on February 18, had communicated to its users that privacy in chats is no way breached under the new terms of service that are set to kick in on May 15.

"Nothing comes between you and your privacy," it stated firmly.

"Messaging with a business is optional and their chats are clearly labelled on the app. You are in control," it added, to explain that although businesses linked with WhatsApp have access to certain information users provide, it is up to the user's discretion.

WhatsApp has been battling to answer concerns voiced by millions of users across the globe after its latest update to the terms of its service, in which it stated that it reserves the right to share data it collects about users with the broader Facebook network, which includes Instagram.

