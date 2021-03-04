WhatsApp releases fun, new sticker pack

Thursday Mar 04, 2021
WhatsApp has released a fun, new sticker pack titled "Mr B & Friends" for its users.
According to WhatsApp news platform WABetaInfo, the stickers are "static" and available both for iOS and Android.
"Laugh, cry and make weird faces with Mr B and friends," reads the description on the sticker pack.
WABetaInfo said that all that a user needs to do is go to the WhatsApp Sticker Store. They can do this by tapping the Sticker button in the chat bar and then tapping the "+" icon.
