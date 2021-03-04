Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
WhatsApp releases fun, new sticker pack

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

WhatsApp has released a fun, new sticker pack titled "Mr B & Friends" for its users.

According to WhatsApp news platform WABetaInfo, the stickers are "static" and available both for iOS and Android.

"Laugh, cry and make weird faces with Mr B and friends," reads the description on the sticker pack.

WABetaInfo said that all that a user needs to do is go to the WhatsApp Sticker Store. They can do this by tapping the Sticker button in the chat bar and then tapping the "+" icon.

'It's between you': WhatsApp reminds users chats are totally private

SpaceX rocket explodes on landing during third attempt at flight

How to move chats from Telegram to WhatsApp, other apps

WhatsApp will have 'self-destructing photos'

'Malware alert': Avoid downloads from unknown email addresses

WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version

WhatsApp web update: Voice, video calls made available for more users

SoundCloud to be first music app with 'fan-powered' artist payments

Up to four users can now group stream on Instagram Live Rooms

Twitter introduces 'strike system' to curb coronavirus lies

WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries

Users can now create wallpapers on WhatsApp to avoid 'mix ups'

