WhatsApp releases fun, new sticker pack

WhatsApp has released a fun, new sticker pack titled "Mr B & Friends" for its users.

According to WhatsApp news platform WABetaInfo, the stickers are "static" and available both for iOS and Android.



"Laugh, cry and make weird faces with Mr B and friends," reads the description on the sticker pack.

WABetaInfo said that all that a user needs to do is go to the WhatsApp Sticker Store. They can do this by tapping the Sticker button in the chat bar and then tapping the "+" icon.



