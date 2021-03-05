Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Video of former IoK CM dancing to Bollywood song goes viral on internet

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

A video clip of the 83-year-old former chief minister of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) Farooq Abdullah dancing to a Bollywood song has gone viral on social media.

The veteran politician danced to the Bollywood song "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche" at the wedding of India's Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh's granddaughter, Gulf Today reported.

The former minister can be seen casually grooving with the Indian minister as he sings the song and dances to the tune as well.

Read more: Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

His video is receiving mixed reactions from social media users, with many admiring the former chief minister for his energy at 83.

"A couple of days post his vaccine shot, a very energetic, 83 years young Farooq Abdullah Saheb. He can be a great Ambassador for vaccines!!" said one of the users on Twitter.


More From Pakistan:

2 colleges sealed in Islamabad amid rising COVID-19 cases

2 colleges sealed in Islamabad amid rising COVID-19 cases
Street named after Pakistani city of Multan in Australia

Street named after Pakistani city of Multan in Australia
If PM Imran Khan fails to get vote of confidence, cabinet will be dismissed: Sheikh Rasheed

If PM Imran Khan fails to get vote of confidence, cabinet will be dismissed: Sheikh Rasheed
Fact-check: Has IBCC postponed matric, intermediate exams to September-October?

Fact-check: Has IBCC postponed matric, intermediate exams to September-October?
PM Imran Khan calls PTI's parliamentary party meeting ahead of confidence vote

PM Imran Khan calls PTI's parliamentary party meeting ahead of confidence vote
Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as deputy head of US govt agency for small businesses

Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as deputy head of US govt agency for small businesses
Will not come under any sort of pressure: ECP responds to PM Imran Khan's criticism

Will not come under any sort of pressure: ECP responds to PM Imran Khan's criticism

Zardari, Fazl, Nawaz agree on fresh polls immediately

Zardari, Fazl, Nawaz agree on fresh polls immediately
Pakistan to receive second batch of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine soon

Pakistan to receive second batch of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine soon
Pakistan approves Sinopharm, Sputnik V vaccines for people above 60 years

Pakistan approves Sinopharm, Sputnik V vaccines for people above 60 years
PMC asks private colleges to send data of all students for admission transparency

PMC asks private colleges to send data of all students for admission transparency
1,269 'professional beggars' arrested in Rawalpindi, 60% 'healthy and fit'

1,269 'professional beggars' arrested in Rawalpindi, 60% 'healthy and fit'

Latest

view all