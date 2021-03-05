Video of former IoK CM dancing to Bollywood song goes viral on internet

A video clip of the 83-year-old former chief minister of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) Farooq Abdullah dancing to a Bollywood song has gone viral on social media.



The veteran politician danced to the Bollywood song "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche" at the wedding of India's Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh's granddaughter, Gulf Today reported.

The former minister can be seen casually grooving with the Indian minister as he sings the song and dances to the tune as well.



His video is receiving mixed reactions from social media users, with many admiring the former chief minister for his energy at 83.

"A couple of days post his vaccine shot, a very energetic, 83 years young Farooq Abdullah Saheb. He can be a great Ambassador for vaccines!!" said one of the users on Twitter.



