2 colleges sealed in Islamabad amid rising COVID-19 cases

An external view of boys college in Islamabad.

COVID-19 cases are rising in the twin cities since educational institutions were reopened.

As many as 263 new patients have been reported from the twin cities from where the virus has so far claimed a total of 1,148 lives.

The number of patient testing positive is the highest in a day after December 24 last year.

ISLAMABAD: The district health administration in the Federal Capital has sealed 2 colleges after coronavirus cases were reported on Friday

According to the report, two boys colleges in Islamabad’s sectors I-10/1 and F-7/3 were sealed where several COVID-19 cases were detected.

The virus cases have been rising in the educational institutions since they were reopened and resumed regular classes.

Highest cases in since Dec 24

During the last 24 hours, another 11 patients died of respiratory illness in Islamabad and Rawalpindi which is the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in 2021.

Similarly, the number of patients who tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours is the highest in a day after December 24 last year.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive from the region has been showing a tremendous increase for the last three-and-a-half weeks, after the reopening of educational institutions at all levels.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 231 patients have been tested positive against 5,766 tests run in the federal capital having positivity at 4.0% in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients reported in a day from the city is the highest in the last many months, he said.