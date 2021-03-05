Shakira elated as hit song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 300m views

It seems that there is no end to the success of superstar Shakira’s song Girl Like Me as it has officially crossed 300 million views on YouTube since its release on December 4, 2020.

The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with the fans over the success of the Black Eyed Peas collaboration.

"300 MILLION VIEWS!" she captioned the post.

The success of the song has been far reaching as it also became a TikTok challenge.

Many users have shared their reiterations of the groovy song by imitating Shakira's smooth dance moves.

Take a look:







