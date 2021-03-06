'We are Imran Khan's soldiers,' says PTI MNA who appeared in Ali Haider Gilani's video

PTI MNA Faheem Khan speaks about meeting Ali Haider Gilani, says he did not shoot video on anyone's orders.

Says he will appear before ECP if summoned.

The PTI lawmaker reaffirms his support to the party and prime minister.

A PTI Member of the National Assembly on Saturday spoke about why he had met former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, and shot a video of him just a day before the hotly contested Senate elections.



Speaking to Geo News, lawmaker Faheem Khan admitted that he and PTI MNA Jamil Ahmed were in the video. "We are Prime Minister Imran Khan's soldiers," he said.



PTI MNA Faheem Khan. — YouTube screengrab/File

The lawmaker, responding to a question, said he "did not shoot the video on anyone's direction, and the party's stance in this regard would soon be given."

To another question, regarding how much money the two MNAs accepted, Faheem Khan said: "The people who take money do not appear before the public."



Faheem vowed that the MNAs' conscience is clear, and they would appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan if summoned in the case.

The video

On March 2, a day before the Senate elections, Haider Gilani's video, allegedly instructing a lawmaker on how his vote can be wasted, had surfaced on social media.

At the time the video surfaced, it wasn't possible to make out who Gilani was speaking to allegedly about wasting the Senate vote.

