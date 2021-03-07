Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Rohri accident delays Karachi-Lahore passenger trains by 3-10 hrs

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Families sit outside beside the derailed bogies of the Lahore-Karachi train. Photo: Twitter


  • Karachi to Lahore train track expected to be made operational for use after 10 hours, say railway authorities
  • Trains coming in and leaving Karachi despite accident, say railway authorities
  • Those injured in Rohri train accident to be given Rs100,000-500,000 as compensation

KARACHI: The Rohri train accident, where one woman was killed and 40 others were injured, has delayed Karachi-Lahore trains by three to 10 hours, said railway authorities.

Read more: Lahore-bound Karachi Express meets accident, one killed, several wounded

Seven passenger trains that are to arrive in Karachi and eight that are to reach Lahore have been delayed due to the accident. However, railway authorities confirmed that the Lahore to Karachi train track has been restored but operations but the Karachi to Lahore train track will be made functional after 10 hours.

Otherwise, railway authorities said that the train service between Karachi and Lahore has not been impacted. The Shalimar Express left from Karachi for Lahore at 6:00 am today and the Hazara Express left from Karachi at 6:15 am today confirmed railway authorities.

The Khyber Mail arrived in Karachi at 6:40 am today while the Fareed Express had also arrived in the city.

Speaking about the unfortunate accident, railway authorities revealed that the deceased woman, Uzma, was traveling from Karachi to Sahiwal. Her family members have been provided a compensation of Rs1 million by railway authorities while the others injured will be provided between Rs100,000-500,000.

Karachi-bound Lahore train meets accident, 1 dead, 40 injured

At least one passenger was killed and 40 others were injured when the Karachi Express met an accident near Rohri in the wee hours of Sunday.

The train was en route to Lahore from Karachi when it met an accident between Rohri and Panu Aqil.

When contacted, the IG Railways had said the mishap will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Train service was suspended on both tracks, the Pakistan Railways sources had said. They had said that all the Punjab-bound trains that left Karachi have been halted on different stations.

Eight coaches of the train had gotten derailed in the accident, said the Rescue sources.

