Sunday Mar 07 2021
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot to Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle, who accepted Islam in January last year, has tied the knot to Pakistani travel vlogger Adeel Amer.

Rosie Gabrielle turned to her Instagram handle and confirmed her wedding.

Sharing loved-up photo with the husband, Rosie said, “I’M MARRIED!” followed by heart and wedding ring emoticons.

“Never would I thought that I would come to Pakistan and fall in LOVE. Not only with a country and it’s people, but one very special individual in particular,” she said in the romantic and emotional post.

‘My whole life I searched for him. My soul mate, my companion, my best friend.”

The Canadian vlogger further said “Before I came to Pakistan, I surrendered my need to find someone. I made a pact with God, that if I had to spend the rest of my life living for only Him, and loving myself, without needing someone to “complete me”, SO BE IT. I finally knew deep down that I’m ENOUGH. And I didn’t need anyone to make me whole.”

“It’s a funny thing surrender; the moment you do, you are gifted 10 times over. Divine says, give up your desire for your needs, for what I have in store for you, is much Greater. And it was true!”

“Not only did I find my soul partner, I found my best friend. The one who I will cherish and continue to love more deeply everyday. Someone whom I can share every detail of my life with without guilt or judgment, who challenges me, who continuously pushes me to be a better person. The one who loves me unconditionally and has patience and compassionate grace for my journey. The man who lights up my life and inspires me every single day with his love and actions. Someone who compliments me perfectly.”

“Our love was written in the stars. There was a subtle familiarity and connection I had never felt and more, it’s as if we had lived a thousand lifetimes before. In the most unsuspected place I found, a love so rare, so profound. God gifted me you and you to me, to reflect back His Divinity.”

“To truly find our life’s sacred calling, our souls emerge hearts exalting My bestest friend, companion, motivator, inspiration, my heart my soul, my LOVE My husband @adeelamer,” she concluded.


