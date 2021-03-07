Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco recalls a financial ‘freak out’ after ‘Big Bang Theory' ended

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Kaley Cuoco recalls a financial ‘freak out’ after ‘Big Bang Theory' ended

Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco opens up about the major freak out she had after finding out the Big Bang Theory is ending.

With her 12 year Big Bang Theory journey now behind her, Kaley Cuoco decided to sit down and reminisce over every fear she had over her next pay day.

Kaley Cuoco recently got candid over every ruminating fear she had surrounding her next pay check and whether she’d make it after Big Bang Theory ended.

Cuoco touched upon her time there with The One Show and admitted, "When I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be or what my next project would be, I realized you can't compare anything to 'Big Bang,' As its own entity, I'll never have that again. I won't have that cast again, the money, the schedule, the 12 years... I mean, all of it was insane."

Her biggest fear was being sized up after such a popular sitcom but, "I was like, OK, if I can accept that nothing will compare to that, I can't control what other people are gonna say about me, but I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place.”

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen dances her heart out on Indian song ‘Jaaneman Aah’, video goes viral

Chrissy Teigen dances her heart out on Indian song ‘Jaaneman Aah’, video goes viral
Priyanka Chopra is now a restaurant owner in New York City

Priyanka Chopra is now a restaurant owner in New York City
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun
Meghan, Harry interview could affect Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health

Meghan, Harry interview could affect Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health

Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is ready to start a family her

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is ready to start a family her
Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself

Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself
Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle
BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation

BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation
Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts

Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts
Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died

Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died
Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

Latest

view all