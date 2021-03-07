Charli D'Amelio admits to 'losing passion' to create TikTok content

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has admitted to have "lost the passion" for posting content on the app because of the negativity she faces.

Speaking on the 2 Chix podcast, which she hosts with her sister Dixie D’Amelio, the 16-year-old said that she has become more conscious about the content she shares with her 109 million followers as trolls are quick to drag her with negative comments.

"It's extremely difficult to continue posting on a platform where the people that are watching your videos don't actually like, want to see you and a lot of the feedback is negative. It's very hard to do that," she said.

"And I just kind of lost the passion for it because it used to be really fun for me."

She said that trolls were "ready to jump and criticise" her whenever she make a mistake or were quick to take "something in the wrong way".

"That's why I don't speak as much besides the podcast, because it's scary," she said.

Her comments come after the star lost a million followers, in November, because viewers believed that she was rude and ungrateful for the food a professional chef cooked for her family.

The video, which was posted on the D'Amelio's family channel, saw comments branding the sisters "bratty" and "entitled".

The teen went on to say that she is working on rekindling her love for creating TikTok content and that she will not stop posting despite the hate she receives.

"I don't make content to make other people feel a certain way," she said.

"At the end of the day, I make content because it's a fun thing that I get to do, and if people enjoy it, and they wanna be on Team Charli and support me, that's great. But once again, that's up to them."