Sunday Mar 07 2021
Web Desk

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Days after being called out by cricket star Kevin Pietersen for discussing Meghan Markle's life, British TV presenter Piers Morgan has been "scolded" by an elderly woman for criticizing the Duchess of Sussex. 

This was revealed by Morgan himself in an article for the Daily Mail. Writing about his walk which he took with X Factor host Simon Cowell, the anchor said,  "“Every few minutes, people approached us for a socially-distanced selfie, or a quick chat."

The host of "Good Morning Britain" show wrote he was approached by an elderly woman in the street and chastised for his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

 ‘You annoyed me so much with what you said about Meghan this morning!’ an elderly lady scolded me.”

He said the the woman was “laughing” while she “scolded” him, and seemed to take it in good humour.



