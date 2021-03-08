Olivia Wilde congratulates ex Jason Sudeikis after Critics Choice win

Jason Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children, Olivia Wilde

Despite earlier drama, things are starting to look cordial between Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis.



Following the big win of the Ted Lasso star at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, the Don’t Worry Darling director turned to her social media to congratulate him.

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year,” she wrote.

Accepting the award on Sunday, Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children Otis Sudeikis, 6 and Daisy Sudeikis, 4.

"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis,” he said: "I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."