Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde congratulates ex Jason Sudeikis after Critics Choice win

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Jason Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children, Olivia Wilde

Despite earlier drama, things are starting to look cordial between Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis.

Following the big win of the Ted Lasso star at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, the Don’t Worry Darling director turned to her social media to congratulate him.

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year,” she wrote.

Accepting the award on Sunday, Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children Otis Sudeikis, 6 and Daisy Sudeikis, 4.

"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis,” he said: "I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show." 

More From Entertainment:

Serena Williams breaks silence on Meghan and Harry's earth-shattering tell-all

Serena Williams breaks silence on Meghan and Harry's earth-shattering tell-all
What was Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s flower girl feud about?

What was Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s flower girl feud about?

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘disgraceful’ interview

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘disgraceful’ interview
Meghan Markle’s hidden message through Oprah interview dress unveiled

Meghan Markle’s hidden message through Oprah interview dress unveiled
Prince Harry says Diana would be 'angry' to see the way Meghan was treated

Prince Harry says Diana would be 'angry' to see the way Meghan was treated
Critics Choice Awards 2021: List of winners in all categories

Critics Choice Awards 2021: List of winners in all categories
Priyanka Chopra ecstatic as she reunites with husband Nick Jonas, in-laws in London

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic as she reunites with husband Nick Jonas, in-laws in London
Critics Choice Awards: 'The Crown' and 'Nomadland' win big

Critics Choice Awards: 'The Crown' and 'Nomadland' win big
Prince Harry says Diana 'foresaw' the split as her money helped him survive

Prince Harry says Diana 'foresaw' the split as her money helped him survive

Prince Harry admits his father Prince Charles let him down by not taking his calls

Prince Harry admits his father Prince Charles let him down by not taking his calls
Meghan Markle makes bombshell revelations in Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle makes bombshell revelations in Oprah Winfrey interview
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Latest

view all