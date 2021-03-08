Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Shahid Afridi shares a heartwarming message on International Women's Day

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi. — AFP/File
  • Shahid Afridi says Islam is the first religion to expand women's rights.
  • Shares a verse from the Holy Quran on the occasion.
  • International Women's Day is being celebrated across the globe.

Former skipper Shahid Afridi on Monday shared a heartwarming message on International Women's Day which is being celebrated across the world today (March 8).

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Islam is the first religion to expand women rights in all fields, be it education, health or any other field."

Citing a verse from the Holy Quran, the former skipper said: "Allah (SWT) says: “I never fail to reward any worker among you for any work you do, be [it] male or female — you are equal to one another.” (Qur’an, 3:195)."

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe. 

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

