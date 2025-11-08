Babar Azam completes 15,000 int'l runs during third South Africa ODI

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their third ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. — AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam on Saturday crossed the 15,000-run milestone in international cricket, becoming only the fifth Pakistani player to achieve the feat.

Babar achieved the milestone during the third ODI and final ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, underway at the Iqbal Stadium, when he worked Bjorn Fortuin for a single towards the wide mid-on to score his 23rd run.

The single took his runs tally in international cricket to 15000, and the 31-year-old, as a result, became just the fifth Pakistani to amass the milestone, joining the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad.

Notably, former captain Inzamam leads the list of most international runs by Pakistan batters with 20541 in 547 innings, followed by Younis with 17790, Yousuf with 17134 and Miandad with 16213.

Most international runs for Pakistan

Inzamam-ul-Haq – 20541 runs in 547 innings

Younis Khan – 17790 runs in 491 innings

Mohammad Yousuf – 17134 runs in 426 innings

Javed Miandad – 16213 in 407 innings

Babar Azam – 15004 runs in 370 innings

Notably, Babar could not convert his decent start with the bat into a big knock and had an agonising end to his stay at the crease as he was run out after scoring 27 off 32 deliveries, comprising five boundaries.

His dismissal came at a crucial juncture as Pakistan were recovering from a dismal start, which saw left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman getting dismissed for a second consecutive duck.