Ahmed Baig makes cut at Singapore Open after solid two rounds

Ahmed Ali Baig in action during golf competition in Tanah Merah Country Club of Singapore.— Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading professional golfer, Ahmed Ali Baig, has advanced to the final rounds of the Singapore Open after producing a composed performance over the first two days of competition at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

Baig, who has been in consistent form this season, carded rounds of 68 and 71 for a two-day total of five-under-par (137) to comfortably make the cut, which was set at four-under-par. His strong play over the first 36 holes has placed him in a tie for 50th position going into the third round.

The 26-year-old from Lahore began the tournament impressively with a four-under 68 in Thursday’s opening round, displaying precision and control throughout.

He produced a flawless front nine with a bogey-free 33, supported by sharp iron play and confident putting, registering 16 greens in regulation and needing only 32 putts overall.

In the second round on Friday, Baig posted a one-under 71 to maintain his position inside the qualifying mark. Despite a slightly slower start that included bogeys on holes 1 and 3, he regained momentum on the back nine, firing birdies on holes 13 and 17 to finish the day under par once again.

His second-round stats reflected 12 greens in regulation and an improved putting performance with just 30 putts.

At the top of the leaderboard, Korea’s Soomin Lee leads the field at 12-under-par, closely followed by a large chasing group at ten-under, including John Catlin, James Piot, and Jeunghun Wang.