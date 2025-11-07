WATCH: Abbas Afridi smashes 6 sixers in an over at Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi. — Screengrab via X/@HongKongSixes

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi produced a sensational performance at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, hitting six consecutive sixers in an over to lead his side to a thrilling win over Kuwait on Friday.

Chasing Kuwait’s total of 123, Pakistan reached the target off the final delivery to claim victory by four wickets at 124. Afridi remained unbeaten on 55 from just 12 balls, hitting eight maximums in total, along with the six sixes in an over.

Shahid Aziz provided valuable support, scoring 23 not out off just five balls to help seal the win.

Earlier, batting first, Kuwait started strongly with opener Adnan Idrees hitting 17 off eight balls, including two sixes. Afridi struck in the second over to dismiss Idrees, reducing Kuwait to 23-1.

Bilal Tahir responded with consecutive sixes to take the score to 35-1.

Mohammad Shahzad’s third over went for 31 runs as Meet Bhavsar continued his aggressive innings, taking Kuwait past 50 to 66-1.

Abdul Samad conceded 22 runs in the fourth over, while Bhavsar smashed three sixes and a four to bring Kuwait to 88-1.

Maaz Sadaqat then claimed Bilal Tahir for 24 off six balls, and Usman Patel joined Bhavsar to take Kuwait past 100 with a six, four, and a single in the fifth over.

Afridi bowled the final over, conceding 39 runs, including two sixes and a four from Usman Patel.