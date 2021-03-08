Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for photographs during the Education and Development G7 Ministers Summit in Paris, France, July 5, 2019. — Reuters/File

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has teamed up with Apple to produce several new programmes including dramas, children series’ and documentaries that would air on the company's streaming service.

Yousafzai and her production company, Extracurricular, is expanding an already existing partnership with Apple, a blog post on the company’s website said on Monday.

In 2018, the iPhone maker teamed up with Yousafzai on the “Malala Fund” that seeks to extend secondary education opportunities to girls across the globe.

Yousafzai, 23, survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny education to girls. She graduated from Oxford University last year.

The girls’ education champion joins a roster of artists that have signed up to work with the Apple TV+ streaming service, including Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Octavia Spencer, Alfonso Cuarón, and Tom Hanks.

