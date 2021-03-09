Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William's reaction to Harry and Meghan's bombshell sit-down laid bare

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Prince William is hating how his wife, Kate Middleton is being dragged into the entire feud

Prince William is feeling the 'devastating' impact of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Cambridge is hating how his wife, Kate Middleton is being dragged into the entire feud. 

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, "William is devastated by this interview. Don’t forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that.”

During the Sussexes' explosive chat, Meghan addressed the fiasco with Kate that made headlines on her wedding day, wherein she reportedly made the latter cry over the dresses of the flower girls.

Spilling the actual truth, Meghan said it was Kate who made her cry and not the opposite.

Revealing how William feels about it all, Nicholl added, “I think that the idea that Kate’s being dragged into this will be upsetting for Kate who behind the scenes has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry.

“She has been deeply saddened by the brothers’ falling out. Don’t forget she was incredibly close to Harry herself," she said. 

