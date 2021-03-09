Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Bangladeshi TV channel hires country's first transgender news anchor

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

  • A Bangladeshi TV channel has hired the country's first-ever transgender news anchor.
  • Tashnuva Anan Shishit says she faced discrimination throughout her life, so much so that she attempted to commit suicide four times.
  • Despite all odds, Tashnuva completed her education and is the first transgender individual in the country to hold a Master's degree in public health.

DHAKA: A news channel in Bangladesh has made history by hiring the first-ever transgender news anchor in the country.

After 29-year-old Tashnuva Anan Shishir was given a chance to read the news for the first time, she got so emotional, she could not hold back her tears.

Tashnuva said that throughout her life, she had to face discrimination because of her gender identity.

Owing to society's attitude towards her which left her feeling degraded, Tashnuva did not just leave her home, she also attempted to commit suicide four times.

She said that since childhood, she had to face hatred and humiliation as people used to pass snide comments at her all the time.

Despite all the problems, Tashnuva continued their education and also worked for different non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"I am the first Bangladeshi transgender individual to hold a Master's degree in public health," Tashu said. 

Tashnuva Anan Shishir, right, presents the news on television at a news studio in Dhaka. — AFP

According to official statistics of the Bangladeshi government, there are about 11,000 transgender individuals in the country. However, according to local NGOs, this number is close to 100,000, most of whom live in unfavourable conditions.

