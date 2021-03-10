Coronavirus: Schools in these cities of Punjab will close from Monday

Earlier today, Shafqat Mehmood announced the decisions taken by the NCOC to close schools from Monday, March 15 till March 28 in seven cities of Punjab. The names of these cities were revealed by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas in a tweet shortly afterwards.



The minister took to Twitter to share that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will go on a spring break from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021.

"Spring break in all public and private schools of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot will be from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021," tweeted the provincial minister.

Schools in other districts, according to the minister, will follow their "regular schedule". The announcement applied to all public and private schools.

Earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced the closure of schools in several cities after a spike in the coronavirus cases was reported.

Speaking to media after a meeting at the NCOC, the federal minister said the educational institutes will remain closed in Islamabad from Monday for two weeks.

SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the decision has been taken to extend the ban on indoor activities and resume the 50% work from home policy.

The NCOC, which met with Federal Minister Asad Umar in the chair, was given a comprehensive update and review about non-pharmaceutical interventions already issued and which were valid till 15th March.