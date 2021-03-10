Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Schools in these cities of Punjab will close from Monday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Earlier today, Shafqat Mehmood announced the decisions taken by the NCOC to close schools from Monday, March 15 till March 28 in seven cities of Punjab. The names of these cities were revealed by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas in a tweet shortly afterwards.

The minister took to Twitter to share that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will go on a spring break from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021.

"Spring break in all public and private schools of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot will be from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021," tweeted the provincial minister.

Schools in other districts, according to the minister, will follow their "regular schedule". The announcement applied to all public and private schools.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood announces two-week closure of schools from March 15 in several cities due to COVID-19 cases

Earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced the closure of schools in several cities after a spike in the coronavirus cases was reported.

Speaking to media after a meeting at the NCOC, the federal minister said the educational institutes will remain closed in Islamabad from Monday for two weeks.

SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the decision has been taken to extend the ban on indoor activities and resume the 50% work from home policy.

Read more: COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities

The NCOC, which met with Federal Minister Asad Umar in the chair, was given a comprehensive update and review about non-pharmaceutical interventions already issued and which were valid till 15th March.

More From Pakistan:

Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter, again

Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter, again
Supreme Court seeks ECP records on Sialkot's NA-75 Daska by election

Supreme Court seeks ECP records on Sialkot's NA-75 Daska by election
PIA plane-shaped balloon frightens Indian police in occupied Kashmir

PIA plane-shaped balloon frightens Indian police in occupied Kashmir
Netizens lash out as video of Lahore couple using lion cub in wedding shoot goes viral

Netizens lash out as video of Lahore couple using lion cub in wedding shoot goes viral
TikToker raises awareness about violence against women through powerful short skits

TikToker raises awareness about violence against women through powerful short skits
Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders

Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders
Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today

Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today
PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz

PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz
Schools to be closed from March 15 in several cities due to COVID-19 outbreak: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to be closed from March 15 in several cities due to COVID-19 outbreak: Shafqat Mehmood
'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi

'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi
PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time

PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time
Senate chairman election: No breakthrough after talks between PPP, MQM

Senate chairman election: No breakthrough after talks between PPP, MQM

Latest

view all