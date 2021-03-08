COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

Restrictions have been imposed on co-curricular activities in the 7 Districts stated in the notification due to COVID 19.

The notification says co-curricular activities will not be allowed until the resumption of the normalcy of educational activities.

Murad Raas says the COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly followed in all educational institutes.

The School and Education Department of the Punjab Government has imposed restrictions in schools on all the co-curricular activities until the "resumption of the normalcy of educational activities".



The notification was issued after one school teacher at a government school succumbed to the virus while another was quarantined after testing positive.

As per details, Fehmida Bano, a teacher at Government Khanum Girls High School passed away due to virus complications, whereas, Zardqa Firdous of Government Gils Higher Secondary School Awan Town was in quarantine.

While sharing the notification on Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced the ban on all sporting and public activities.

“Restrictions on Co-Curricular activities in the 7 Districts stated in the notification due to COVID 19. No Gala, sports activities or public gatherings,” the minister stated.



According to the notification, no co-curricular activity (i.e. sports etc.) shall be conducted in those districts where COVID-19 positivity ratio is more than 20 cases i.e. Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad subject to the resumption of the normalcy of educational activities.

“All to ensure SOPs compliance in letter and spirit, as already conveyed.” It read further.

On Feb 26, Murad Raas had notified that schools in these districts would follow alternate day rule until April 1 due to higher coronavirus incidences there while regular classes would resume in other districts.

The situation will be reviewed on March 31, the notification stated.

5-day regular schedule announced

Prior to that Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced that all schools would resume regular 5-day classes from March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

Raas' notification was to distinguish and clarify that the districts with high positivity will be exempt from this rule.