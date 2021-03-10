WhatsApp releases version 2.21.5.14 for Android users

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android users — version 2.21.5.14.

"New WhatsApp for Android 2.21.5.14 web release is available now," said WABetaInfo on Wednesday.

According to the WhatsApp news website, "web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store".

"It's like a release candidate, a final beta," it explained.

WABetaInfo said that a user may update to this version if they are not a beta tester.

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.5.14, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

Users that aren't beta testers and are curious to know what is new the 2.21.5.14 update should visit the Android page for details.

"Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.5.14 update already contains it, being available for everyone," WABetaInfo said.

The update can be downloaded using the WhatsApp website. It will not be sent to the Play Store.







