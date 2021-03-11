Watch: Meet ‘Yaroo’ — one of the tallest Pakistanis alive

'Pakistan's tallest man' Yar Muhammad (right) belongs to the Mangal tribe from Sateen village in the Kurram tribal district. Here, he is seen photographed with Riaz Ahmad of the KP Information Department Photo Courtesy: The News/File

Yar Mohammad, also known as Yaroo by his close friends, is by some accounts the second tallest man alive in Pakistan.

He is seven-feet-three and belongs to the Mangal tribe from Sateen village in the Kurram tribal district.

He was recently thrust into the spotlight after Riaz Ahmad, an employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department, crossed paths with him at a Nadra office in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Ahmad, surprised to witness Yaroo's unusual height, reportedly asked for a picture.

The tribesman, who was polite, friendly and had a constant smile on his face, readily agreed to be photographed alongside Riaz Ahmad. Their picture, depicted above, has since been shared widely on social media.

Yaroo seems to be used to the attention, having told Ahmad that people walk up to take selfies with him and are keen to strike a conversation regarding his unusual height.

Yar Mohammad shared that his six brothers are of average height. He himself only stopped growing taller last year, after entering into his 30s.

He runs a small business as he was not able to complete his studies.

The young man has traveled all over Pakistan and has even been abroad to Dubai, UAE, and to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.



He is now planning to perform Hajj.

The 31-year-old's striking physical features bring to mind Mohammad Alam Channa, who, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was the tallest man in the world between 1982 and 1988.



He was seven feet and seven inches tall — four inches taller than Yaroo — and towered over everyone wherever he went during his journeys in Pakistan and abroad.

However, Channa wasn't the tallest Pakistani — that title is held by Naseer Soomro, who stands at seven feet and 10 inches tall. Soomro has lately been out of the limelight as he is in poor health due to conditions brought on by his extra-ordinary physical features.