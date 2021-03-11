Demi Lovato fans to be ‘blown away’ with ‘Dancing with the Devil’: report

A source close to Demi Lovato’s upcoming documentary 'Dancing with the Devil' recently got candid about what fans should expect from the shocking tell-all.

The inside scoop on the documentary was revealed was director Michael D. Ratner, and during his interview with E News he claimed, "I think she has been really open.”

"You know, we live in a society where our access to celebrities has never been more direct. But, I think that there are a lot of things. happening in her life that she has to be ready to share, and she's finally using this platform, her platform, the documentary, to share them. You're hard-pressed to find a few minute pocket where there isn't some revelation, and raw honesty. So yeah, I think her fans are gonna be pretty blown away and learn a lot.

“It was really intense, we watched it and about 10 seconds in, she paused it. We were in a theater and she paused it and she started breaking down. She looked at me and, we're in a pandemic, and she looked back and she remembered that time in her life when she was on the road, and I think it brought back so many emotions.

"I don't think it was necessarily the concert itself, it just transported her and it's heavy. We finally continued on and, it was amazing to see her watch that and she had physical reactions at times to parts of it, just reliving some of these very heavy moments."