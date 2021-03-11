Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato fans to be ‘blown away’ with ‘Dancing with the Devil’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Demi Lovato fans to be ‘blown away’ with ‘Dancing with the Devil’: report

A source close to Demi Lovato’s upcoming documentary 'Dancing with the Devil' recently got candid about what fans should expect from the shocking tell-all.

The inside scoop on the documentary was revealed was director Michael D. Ratner, and during his interview with E News he claimed, "I think she has been really open.”

"You know, we live in a society where our access to celebrities has never been more direct. But, I think that there are a lot of things. happening in her life that she has to be ready to share, and she's finally using this platform, her platform, the documentary, to share them. You're hard-pressed to find a few minute pocket where there isn't some revelation, and raw honesty. So yeah, I think her fans are gonna be pretty blown away and learn a lot.

“It was really intense, we watched it and about 10 seconds in, she paused it. We were in a theater and she paused it and she started breaking down. She looked at me and, we're in a pandemic, and she looked back and she remembered that time in her life when she was on the road, and I think it brought back so many emotions.

"I don't think it was necessarily the concert itself, it just transported her and it's heavy. We finally continued on and, it was amazing to see her watch that and she had physical reactions at times to parts of it, just reliving some of these very heavy moments."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'

Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'
Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting

Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting
Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids
Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting

Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting
James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest

James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest
‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan
From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable

From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable
Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Latest

view all