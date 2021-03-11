PML-N women leader Tanveer Bibi arrested for allegedly thrashing lady constable

Police on Thursday arrested PML-N women leader Tanveer Chaudhry for allegedly thrashing a lady police constable.



Police on Thursday arrested PML-N women leader Tanveer Chaudhry (Tanveer Bibi) for allegedly thrashing a woman police constable after the latter tried to stop Tanveer from entering the premises of an Accountability Court.

A first-hand Information Report (FIR) at Islampura police station was lodged on the complaint of constable Anam Fatima after securing the permission of the Punjab Assembly speaker.

Immediately after the incident, the police arrested Tanveer. After her requests to reconsider the case, the police asked her to apologise to the lady constable. Tanveer, however, refused to do so.

Five unidentified persons, including Tanveer Bibi, have been nominated in the case, which includes the charges of obstruction of government process and assault.

Incidents involving politicians assaulting citizens are not unprecedented.

In November last year, a PTI member had come under fire for slapping a woman. Ironically, the man was later appointed as the district coordinator for the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) in Sahiwal.

