Thursday Mar 11 2021
PML-N women leader Tanveer Bibi arrested for allegedly thrashing lady constable

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

  • Police on Thursday arrested PML-N women leader Tanveer Chaudhry for allegedly thrashing a lady police constable.
  • A first-hand Information Report (FIR) at Islampura police station is lodged on the complaint of lady constable Anam Fatima.
  • Five unidentified persons, including Tanveer Chaudhry, have been nominated in the case.

Police on Thursday arrested PML-N women leader Tanveer Chaudhry (Tanveer Bibi) for allegedly thrashing a woman police constable after the latter tried to stop Tanveer from entering the premises of an Accountability Court.

A first-hand Information Report (FIR) at Islampura police station was lodged on the complaint of constable Anam Fatima after securing the permission of the Punjab Assembly speaker.

Read more: PML-N senator fined Rs2,000 after phone rings in court

Immediately after the incident, the police arrested Tanveer. After her requests to reconsider the case, the police asked her to apologise to the lady constable. Tanveer, however, refused to do so.

Five unidentified persons, including Tanveer Bibi, have been nominated in the case, which includes the charges of obstruction of government process and assault.

Incidents involving politicians assaulting citizens are not unprecedented. 

In November last year, a PTI member had come under fire for slapping a woman. Ironically, the man was later appointed as the district coordinator for the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) in Sahiwal.

Read more: PTI member who slapped woman hired by Punjab Women Protection Authority as coordinator


