PTI member who slapped woman hired by Punjab Women Protection Authority as coordinator

Postmaster Sofia Qasim and PTI member Naveed Aslam. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: In an ironic twist, a man who was earlier booked by police and released on bail for slapping a woman has now been appointed as the district coordinator of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) in Sahiwal.

An official notification has also been issued to confirm the appointment.

In September, a case was registered against the incumbent Naveed Aslam, who at the time was the District Information Secretary for the PTI, for torturing a female postmaster, Sofia Qasim.

Qasim had claimed that Aslam had "slapped her" while on a visit to the postmaster's office, adding that "the staff had to intervene to save her and push him out of the office".



Protests against the PTI member's highhandedness had broken out, with staff members refusing to work. The police had shown up and after filing a case against Aslam, had arrested him.

The postmaster said that the police had not included the appropriate clauses of the penal code which strengthened Aslam's case and allowed him to be released on bail.

Meanwhile, Aslam had denied having subjected the female postmaster to torture. He said he is a contractor for postal services and had come to inquire about payments.

"Not only did the female postmaster refuse to provide me any details, but she also badmouthed about the PTI," Aslam had said.

He had also denied the allegation that he had been armed at the time of the incident.