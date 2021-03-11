PM Imran Khan nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman post

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi. Photo: Twitter

Mirza Mohammad Afridi is an independent candidate from erstwhile FATA

He has been a member of the Senate since March 2018

Afridi is serving as a member on several committees of the Senate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the government's candidate for the post of deputy Senate chairman.

"Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex FATA PTI member," tweeted information minister Shibli Faraz.



"PM Imran Khan ha fulfilled the commitment he made to the people of FATA," said Afridi. "I want to give glad tidings to the people of FATA that we will win this [election]."

Afridi said that it had been a long while before a person hailing from Pakistan's rural areas got elected to the post. He added that it is PM Imran's vision to appoint people to important posts who would serve the masses.



According to the official website of the Senate of Pakistan, Afridi is an independent candidate from erstwhile FATA who has been a Senator since March 2018 and his tenure will last till March 2024.



Afridi serves as a member on the following committees:

Commerce (Chairperson Committee)

Council of Chairpersons

Inter-Provincial Coordination

Railways

Power

Poverty Alleviation Social Safety