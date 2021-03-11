Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi. Photo: Twitter
  • Mirza Mohammad Afridi is an independent candidate from erstwhile FATA
  • He has been a member of the Senate since March 2018
  • Afridi is serving as a member on several committees of the Senate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Mirza Mohammad Afridi as the government's candidate for the post of deputy Senate chairman.

"Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex FATA PTI member," tweeted information minister Shibli Faraz.

"PM Imran Khan ha fulfilled the commitment he made to the people of FATA," said Afridi. "I want to give glad tidings to the people of FATA that we will win this [election]."

Afridi said that it had been a long while before a person hailing from Pakistan's rural areas got elected to the post. He added that it is PM Imran's vision to appoint people to important posts who would serve the masses.

According to the official website of the Senate of Pakistan, Afridi is an independent candidate from erstwhile FATA who has been a Senator since March 2018 and his tenure will last till March 2024.

Afridi serves as a member on the following committees:

Commerce (Chairperson Committee)

Council of Chairpersons

Inter-Provincial Coordination

Railways

Power

Poverty Alleviation Social Safety

More From Pakistan:

MQM-London's Kehkashan Haider running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

MQM-London's Kehkashan Haider running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD
Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz

Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz
Asif Ali Zardari: From Mr 10% to Mr President

Asif Ali Zardari: From Mr 10% to Mr President
Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app

Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app
PDM receives nomination papers from candidates for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

PDM receives nomination papers from candidates for Senate chairman, deputy chairman
Election Commission of Pakistan announces by-poll schedule for Karachi's NA-249

Election Commission of Pakistan announces by-poll schedule for Karachi's NA-249
PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari booted from court for speaking to Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari booted from court for speaking to Shahbaz Sharif
PM Imran Khan says Senate election 'showed how we are losing our moral compass'

PM Imran Khan says Senate election 'showed how we are losing our moral compass'
We may go for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani

We may go for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani
Growing alarm as coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan shoots up to 5.36%

Growing alarm as coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan shoots up to 5.36%
Fulbright Programme starts accepting applications from Pakistani students for 2022

Fulbright Programme starts accepting applications from Pakistani students for 2022
Pakistan among leading nations resisting coronavirus vaccination: survey

Pakistan among leading nations resisting coronavirus vaccination: survey

Latest

view all