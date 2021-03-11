Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo shares why it took her 4 tries to get her driver's license

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo, who is the voice behind hit song Driver’s License, shared that she did not get her own driver’s license until the fourth try.

Speaking in an interview with PopCrush Nights, the 18-year-old shared the hilarious story behind how she had to try so many times before she was able to drive.

According to the star, her first attempt was canceled due to Covid-19 and the second one was deterred as her busy filming schedule for High School Musical The Musical: The Series prevented her from giving the test.

While they say third time’s the charm, it certainly wasn’t the case for the Disney star as her mom's car was deemed unsafe for the test as it's horn was not working.

"I finally get there and I fly out from Utah to L.A. just to take the test because I had to take it in California," she told hosts Thomas and Murray. "I'm sitting in the car and the guy like comes by and he's checking [everything]."

"I go to honk it and the horn doesn't work on my mom's car," she recalled.

It was only the fourth time that she was able to secure her driver's license.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'

Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'
Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting

Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting
Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids
Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting

Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting
James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest

James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest
‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan
From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable

From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable

Latest

view all