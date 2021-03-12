PML-N, PPP claim cameras have been installed in Senate polling booths

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz and PML-N Senator Dr Musadik Malik. Photo: Files

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Dr Musadik Malik and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed Friday that cameras have been installed in polling booths set up for the election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The senators had shared apparent evidence on Twitter hours before the Senate was set to elect it's new chairman and deputy chairman.

"What a freaking joke. The senate polling booth has secret /hidden cameras installed, " tweeted Dr Musadik Malik along with the pictures of cameras.

The PML-N senator also claimed that there was a "hidden device" in the polling booth.

The PPP senator claimed that he and the PML-N senator had found "spy cameras right over the polling booth".

The two leaders, after posting the pictures on Twitter, also held a press conference outside Parliament House once the Senate session started.

Dr Malik said that both PML-N and PPP had directed them to check the polling booth before the election of the Senate chairman.

"Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and I went to the polling station on direction of our parties to check the polling booth," said Dr Malik.



The PML-N senator said that when they arrived at the booth, there were "hidden cameras" right above the polling booth.

"Both were pointing exactly towards the person voting and the second hidden camera was focused on the ballot paper," said Dr Malik.

"Who is it who put up cameras in the booth," asked the PML-N senator. He also claimed that there was a lamp inside the polling booth with "holes" in it, adding that there were many microphones and cameras in it.

The PML-N leader called on the police to take the cameras as "evidence" and called for the opening of a "device" stuck in the booth in front of the opposition so they could see what was in it.