'James Bond 007’: PTI alleges Opposition ‘deliberately staged drama of hidden cameras’

PTI says cameras deployed by Opposition leaders themselves "only to stage a drama" later on.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz says matter should be thoroughly investigated and responsible people identified.

Says PTI has always stood for transparency in polls and will continue its fight.

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the Opposition's allegations regarding the installation of hidden cameras inside polling booths for today's elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman, the PTI has alleged that the cameras were deployed by the Opposition leaders themselves only "to stage a drama" later on.



Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addressed a press conference flanked by PTI senator Faisal Javed in Islamabad to speak on the matter.

The information minister noted that the opposition has given an impression that the cameras were deployed by the government.

"We will make sure that this incident is thoroughly investigated. We all know what people were employed inside the building during their [the PPP's] tenure. We will expose who the agents and proxies of PPP and PML-N are," he said.

"They are the ones who talk about tactics to waste votes. Our main objective is transparency and that is what PM Imran Khan has been struggling for for so long," the minister added.

Referring to Opposition, the minister said: "These are the people who won the election in the National Assembly despite being in a minority. These people are struggling to hide their corruption."

He went on to add that such incidents will reoccur until and unless the concept of open balloting is not introduced and transparency is ensured in elections.

Meanwhile, Faisal Javed said the government has offered the option for open balloting but Opposition leaders have always declined the suggestion.

"We challenge them on open balloting but they are not ready for it. All they want is an NRO [amnesty deal] from Imran Khan."

Referring to PML-N Senator Dr Musadik Malik and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz as "James Bond 007", the PTI leader claimed that everything was pre-planned by the Opposition.

"They are the ones yearning for secret ballot, [devious] tactics and conspiracies," he added.

Hidden cameras inside polling booths

Shortly before the government representatives held their press conference, PML-N Senator Dr Musadik Malik and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had addressed the media to claim that cameras were installed in polling booths set up for the election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The senators had shared what they described as 'evidence' on Twitter hours before the Senate was set to elect its chairman and deputy chairman.

"What a [...] joke. The senate polling booth has secret /hidden cameras installed, " tweeted Dr Musadik Malik along with pictures of the said cameras.

Meanwhile, newly-elected members of the Upper House took oath after the Senate session began at 10:00am.

Polls for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman seats will be conducted at 3pm by Senate secretariat officials.

PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi and the joint opposition’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will be fighting for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.