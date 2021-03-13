Is Netflix cracking down on password sharing?

The Netflix logo is seen on a computer in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019. — AFP

If you're enjoying using your brother's friend's Netflix password, read this closely.

Several media outlets have reported that Netflix is currently testing a feature that will allow it to determine if account passwords are being shared among people not from the same household.

According to CNN, the streaming giant has already rolled out alerts asking users if they are authorised to use the account.

The publication quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying: "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so."

CNN added that the company's terms of service have also laid out the rule that the password "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household".

ABC News said that several users reported receiving the following message when they logged into the service. "If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."

Users can verify the account and their authorisation to use it by "confirming with a text or email sent to the account holder".



In case of a failure to confirm authorisation, the user will be ask to set up a new account.

Viewers can also delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again.

According to CNN, the feature is "just a test", and has been sent to "limited users who watch on the Netflix TV app".

Sources told ABC News the matter is "still in the early stages of development" and Netflix has no intention of discouraging people from being able to enjoy its services.





