Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments

After claiming the British royal family "isn't racist", Prince William has landed in hot water as his past photos emerge showing otherwise.

Not long after the Duke of Cambridge’s recent comments, his and wife Kate Middleton’s old photos and videos from their trip to Tuvalu in 2012 have come afloat.

The duke has sparked outrage as the photos show him and Kate being carried on elevated thrones by people of colour.

The duke and duchess were called out for their hypocrisy as William recently defended the British royals saying they were “very much not a racist family" after Prince Harry accused royals of being concerned about his and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin colour.



The viral pictures are from the couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the British Commonwealth nations in the South Pacific.