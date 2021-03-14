Faisalabad man allegedly rapes and murders 11-year-old, dumps body in Saim nullah

Zeeshan, the rape suspect, lives in the victim's neighbourhood, say police

Suspect murdered the victim out of fear of getting caught for the rape, say police

Rescue 112 is searching for the victim's body in Saim Nullah

FAISALABAD: The body of an 11-year-old was found from a river in the city on Sunday, with police sources saying the victim was allegedly raped before being murdered.

Police sources said the incident took place in Faisalabad's Mamukanjan where the victim had gone missing from outside his house. His family registered a kidnapping case after which police started investigating the matter.



Police took into custody a man who lived in the same areas, Zeeshan, on suspicion of being involved in the kidnapping. During the interrogation, the suspect admitted to raping and murdering the boy, said police.



The suspect allegedly told police he took the victim to a haveli where he raped him and later killed him to keep his crime a secret.



After murdering the victim, Zeeshan allegedly dumped his body in Saim Nullah, where Rescue 112 is currently searching for the body.



Singer and activist Shehzad Roy reacted to the news, tweeting his disappointment over the incident.



"Man arrested for alleged rape and murder of a 11-year old boy in Faisalabad. Before punishing this man we need to get mental health professionals on board to understand this behaviour. We might save children by this intervention," he tweeted.





