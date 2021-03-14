Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry touches on motherhood in ‘American Idol’ momtage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Katy Perry touches on motherhood in ‘American Idol’ momtage

Grammy award-winning singer Katy Perry sheds light on her experiences embracing the mom life during a soulful “momtage.”

In her soulful admission about mom life and the sleepless nights on American Idol, the singer admitted it’s always “it's a full-time job being a mom” and it always leaves her depleted of energy.

According to a report by E News, Perry even got candid with fellow host Ryan Seacrest about the entire journey and was quoted saying, "Being a new mother can be really challenging but the guys have been so great and so supportive."

More From Entertainment:

'Bank statements prove Prince Charles supported hypocrite Prince Harry'

'Bank statements prove Prince Charles supported hypocrite Prince Harry'
Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours

Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day
Justin Bieber rocks the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards with medleys

Justin Bieber rocks the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards with medleys
BTS wins big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS wins big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday

Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday
After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys

After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys
Beyonce to not make surprise appearance at Grammy Awards

Beyonce to not make surprise appearance at Grammy Awards
Meghan Markle networking with Democrats for a tilt at the US presidency

Meghan Markle networking with Democrats for a tilt at the US presidency

Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments

Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments
Meghan Markle takes a dig at Princess Anne over her Megxit remark

Meghan Markle takes a dig at Princess Anne over her Megxit remark

Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards

Latest

view all