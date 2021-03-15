Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
WhatsApp trick: This is how you can record calls on Android, iPhone

Image for representation. Photo: File.

There are times when one has to take notes while speaking over the phone, especially when it comes to official calls or conducting interviews via WhatsApp.

Under such circumstances, the ideal way is to record the call instead of going through the painstaking process of taking manual notes.

For Android users

According to India Today, if you are an Android user, chances are that you will already have a call recorder installed on your phone. You can use that to record both voice and video calls, given that your phone has the option of multitasking. 

As soon as you make a phone call, open your phone's voice recorder and press "record." At the same time, you have to ensure that the audio on the speakerphone is on so that you can record your own as well as the receiver's voice.

In case your phone does not automatically come with a voice recorder, you can download Google's Recorder app from the Play Store or Cube Call Recorder. Alternatively, there are other, free voice recorders available for download too which will serve the purpose. 

For iPhone users

If you are an iPhone user, you will not be able to use the call record feature along with an installed app at the same time. Moreover, there are no apps on the App Store either that would support the call record feature. If iPhone users want to record a WhatsApp call, they will have to go for a rather tedious workaround, as per the article. 

iPhone users can connect their phones to a Mac using a lighting cable which will do the job for them. Once connected, they will have to select the "trust this computer" option, open QuickTime on the Mac, go to File and select New Audio Recording, click on Quick Time and press record.

Next, you have to select iPhone, press the record button in QuickTime, make the WhatsApp call using your iPhone, and then press the Add user icon followed by the person's contact name whose call you want to record.

Next, disconnect the call after the conversation is over. Stop recording in QuickTime and save the recorded file on your Mac. 

