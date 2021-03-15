Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — File photo

The Pakistan cricket team which will play ODIs and T20Is in South Africa next month will undergo the first round of coronavirus tests from tomorrow (Tuesday).



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, speaking to Geo.tv, said the tests would be taken at the players and officials' respective cities. The team members will then gather in Lahore on March 18 for the second phase of the coronavirus tests.

The third and fourth rounds will take place on March 21 and 24, respectively, while the team will depart for South Africa on March 26, PCB officials said.

PCB plans to start the national squad's training on March 19. However, the decision will be subject to approval from the Punjab government. The cricket board said it has reached out to the Punjab government in this regard. "We hope the government allows us to hold the camp," said a PCB official.



The officials noted the Punjab government had prohibited sporting activities in the province in light of the increasing coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 till April 16.

After the South Africa tour, the team will depart for Zimbabwe, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.