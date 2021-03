Coronavirus in Pakistan: Here's the list for vaccination centres across Punjab

Health worker administrates COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens during the coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Multan on Thursday, March 11, 2021. — PPI/File

Amidst the third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan has kickstarted its vaccination drive across the country.

In a statement, NCOC said walk-in vaccination facilities would be opened from March 16 (today) for people over 70 years of age and they can get themselves vaccinated at the nearest health facility after registering at 1166.

Importantly, people are supposed to go to the vaccination centres only after getting the confirmation of their registration from 1166.

However, senior citizens are allowed for walk-ins but others need a pin in order to get vaccinated.

Here is a list of vaccination centres across Punjab: