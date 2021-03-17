PIA plane grounded at Karachi airport after hitting bird

At least 162 passengers were on board the PIA PK368 flight. Photo: File

Bird collides with right engine of PIA plane in Karachi.

PIA spokesperson says bird crashed into the plane after take off.

Such incidents, he said, were due to lack of an effective bird control system around the airport

KARACHI: A PIA flight was grounded on Wednesday after it hit a bird soon after take off

According to a PIA spokesman, the bird collided with the right engine of the national airline flight PK368, but the plane safely landed at Karachi airport.

He said there were 162 passengers on board the flight. Damage to the plane will be assessed after transferring the passengers to the lounge.

The passengers will be taken to Islamabad on an alternative plane or flight, the PIA spokesperson confirmed.

Such incidents, he said, were due to overcrowding, pollution and lack of an effective bird control system around the airport.