False alarm: PIA pilot mistook saucer-like cloud for a UFO

Saturday Jan 30, 2021
Looks like a Pakistan International Airlines pilot claiming last week to have seen an unidentified flying object (UFO) was actually just looking at a lenticular cloud.
Lenticular clouds are stationary clouds that form mostly in the troposphere, typically in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction. They are often comparable in appearance to a lens or saucer.
Punjab University space scientist Javed Sami confirmed on Saturday that what a Pakistani pilot saw in the air a few days ago was not a flying saucer, but a cloud called lenticular cloud.
Sami said planes usually fly at an altitude of 37,000 feet.
Earlier this week, a PIA pilot captured a picture of a very shiny, saucer-shaped object in the sky near Rahim Yar Khan while operating domestic flight PK-304 from Karachi to Lahore. He said said it was a UFO.
Videos of the 'UFO' cloud went viral on social media.
Sami says the video that went viral was made while the PIA plane was at an altitude of a 1,000 feet. "The pilot observed a visual process in the air. The object visible to the pilot was a lenticular cloud. Commercial pilots often observed such clouds," he said.
He said if you take a picture of an object at a speed of 500 to 900 kilometers per hour, its shape spreads.
According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth.
Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny 'UFO' and made videos of it.
A PIA spokesperson had said that the 'UFO' was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.
It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.