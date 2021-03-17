Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's diet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

It is no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson follows a strict regimen when it comes to his diet.

Earlier this week, the Jumanji star shared what his diet consisted of in preparation for his role in the upcoming film Black Adam.

In a video on Instagram, the 48-year-old said that his role requires "strength, conditioning, character and story study," but added that “the most important thing” was a good diet.

The star went on to reveal that for him, a well-planned diet consisted on whole eggs and egg whites, beef tenderloin, oatmeal and blueberries, as well as gluten-free English muffins with butter, Stevia and cinnamon added for extra sweetness.

The actor also incorporates powdered greens as well as fiber drinks.

"This prep has been a long one (since 2020) but all the pieces are coming together and as always, I'm staying flexible to any changes and pivots that need to happen along the way. Script, production, strength & conditioning, diet etc etc," he captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface

Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface
Royals ‘alarmed’ after Harry terms ‘healing’ talks with Palace ‘unproductive’

Royals ‘alarmed’ after Harry terms ‘healing’ talks with Palace ‘unproductive’
Scott Disick opens up about his split with Sofia Richie in latest teaser of KUWTK

Scott Disick opens up about his split with Sofia Richie in latest teaser of KUWTK
Kim Kardashian touches on shifting priorities amid Kanye West divorce drama

Kim Kardashian touches on shifting priorities amid Kanye West divorce drama
Piers Morgan says it’s time to stand up for Queen after Meghan, Harry interview

Piers Morgan says it’s time to stand up for Queen after Meghan, Harry interview
Britney Spears takes Harry, Meghan Markle’s cue with Oprah Winfrey interview

Britney Spears takes Harry, Meghan Markle’s cue with Oprah Winfrey interview
Ariana Grande settles copyright lawsuit over hit song '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande settles copyright lawsuit over hit song '7 Rings'

Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai
Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Philip's hospitalisation

Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Philip's hospitalisation
Priyanka Chopra slams claim she and Nick Jonas weren't qualified to present Oscar nods

Priyanka Chopra slams claim she and Nick Jonas weren't qualified to present Oscar nods
Demi Lovato was 'shocked' by Max Ehrich's very public reaction to their split

Demi Lovato was 'shocked' by Max Ehrich's very public reaction to their split

Latest

view all