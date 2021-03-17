Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Picture showing former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik (L) holding his son Izhaan Mirza Malik, and standing next to his wife, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Photo: Instagram.

India tennis star Sania Mirza is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful snapshots on social media. She also seems to be quite fond of sharing her family photos with her fans which are always received with a lot of love and admiration.

Taking to her page on Wednesday morning, Sania uploaded a lovely family snapshot on her Instagram Stories which became an instant hit among her fans.

In the snapshot, Sania could be seen standing alongside her husband, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Per usual, Sania could be seen dressed up in a chic orange maxi dress that she teamed with a pair of hoop earrings and a black chain handbag.

Izhaan Malik could also be seen wearing a cute red cap and looking at the camera to pose. 

It wasn't only Sania who shared a picture of her family on the photo-and-video-sharing platform, as hubby Shoaib Malik also took to his account and uploaded three pics of himself with son Izhaan.

Sania also commented on the snapshots with a heart emoji to show her love for the family.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot racked up close to 60,000 likes and about 580 comments. 

More From World:

Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first

Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first
Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash

Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash
India reports most number of cases since December 13

India reports most number of cases since December 13
US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings

US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings
Indian students up in arms against appointment of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita as professor

Indian students up in arms against appointment of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita as professor
EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine jab, says benefits outweigh risks

EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine jab, says benefits outweigh risks
Pandemic may have led to over 220,000 child deaths in South Asia, warns UN

Pandemic may have led to over 220,000 child deaths in South Asia, warns UN
After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'

After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'
Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content

Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content
New Delhi ranks world's most polluted capital for third straight year

New Delhi ranks world's most polluted capital for third straight year
India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day

India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day
New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

Latest

view all