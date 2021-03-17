Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

Picture showing former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik (L) holding his son Izhaan Mirza Malik, and standing next to his wife, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Photo: Instagram.

India tennis star Sania Mirza is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful snapshots on social media. She also seems to be quite fond of sharing her family photos with her fans which are always received with a lot of love and admiration.

Taking to her page on Wednesday morning, Sania uploaded a lovely family snapshot on her Instagram Stories which became an instant hit among her fans.

In the snapshot, Sania could be seen standing alongside her husband, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Per usual, Sania could be seen dressed up in a chic orange maxi dress that she teamed with a pair of hoop earrings and a black chain handbag.



Izhaan Malik could also be seen wearing a cute red cap and looking at the camera to pose.

It wasn't only Sania who shared a picture of her family on the photo-and-video-sharing platform, as hubby Shoaib Malik also took to his account and uploaded three pics of himself with son Izhaan.

Sania also commented on the snapshots with a heart emoji to show her love for the family.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot racked up close to 60,000 likes and about 580 comments.