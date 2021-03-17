Can't connect right now! retry
UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs

A man and a woman pictured walking about in the United Arab Emirates amid the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on iftar parties, among a host of safety measures for Ramadan, with a view to combat the spread of coronavirus in the gulf country.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, came just as the country crossed the 50% mark of vaccinating its population.

According to UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the national campaign saw the successful vaccination of 52.46% of the country's population.

"We are working hard to succeed in providing the vaccine to 100% of our people," said the NCEMA UAE.

Ramadan curbs

The disaster management authority said that for the health and safety of society, it is advised that people "avoid evening gatherings during Ramadan, limit family visits, and avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families".

It said that people living in the same household can share meals.

Other curbs announced are as follows:

  • Family or institutional iftar tents, sharing meals in public places or distributing iftar meals in front of homes and mosques is not allowed. Those interested in doing so, must coordinate with charities, with donations & zakat done electronically.
  • Restaurants are not allowed to distribute iftar meals inside or in front of the restaurant. Food may only be delivered to labour housing complexes via direct coordination with the management of labour housing.
  • Tarawih prayers will be held in strict compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
  • Iftar meals are not allowed inside mosques, and the duration of the Isha and Tarawih prayers will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes.
  • Mosques will be closed immediately after the prayer. The women's prayer areas, other facilities, and area on external roads set for praying will remain closed.
  • Measures for Lailatul Qadr will be announced later, in accordance with the coronavirus situation during the last ten days of Ramadan.
  • Religious lessons and meetings in mosques will remain suspended, with the option of virtual participation. We encourage reading the Quran through smart devices, and electronic donations, donations and zakat.

The authority urged the cooperation of people and their strict adherence to safety protocols.

"We call on everyone to cooperate and adhere to measures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during Ramadan, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, whether individuals or institutions," it warned.

It also urged the elderly and those with chronic ailments to avoid gatherings and "ensure their safety".

The NCEMA also called upon the people to always seek information from official sources.

"We stress that all measures announced in the national protocol are subject to changes depending on the global and regional health status," it added.

